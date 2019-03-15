The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence held its first meeting this week, in secret. The Commission is tasked with advising the federal government on artificial intelligence. The Commission was established by the National Defense Authorization Act. Federal law requires commissions to operate transparently, yet the AI Commission provided no notice of the meeting and no opportunity for public participation. Last year, EPIC—joined by nearly 100 experts and leading scientific organizations including AAAS, ACM, FAS, and IEEE—successfully petitioned the White House Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence to incorporate public input in the committee's work. EPIC is now seeking the public release of the documents distributed at the AI Commission meeting.