EPIC v. DOJ Mueller Report democratic institutions
Breaking: Justice Department Agrees to Expedite EPIC’s Request for Mueller Report
The Department of Justice has agreed to expedite EPIC’s Freedom of Information Act request for the Mueller Report. The DOJ’s concession comes after EPIC sought a preliminary injunction to compel the immediate release of the report. EPIC filed the first lawsuit in the nation for the release of the Mueller Report and related Special Counsel records. In EPIC’s motion for an injunction, EPIC explained that the public "remains in the dark as to the most consequential government investigation in recent history." The EPIC Democracy and Cybersecurity Project has pursued numerous FOIA cases concerning Russian interference with the 2016 election. In EPIC v. FBI (response to Russian cyberattacks), EPIC obtained the FBI victim notification procedures. In EPIC v. ODNI (Russian hacking), EPIC confirmed that Russia engaged in a “multi-pronged” attack against the U.S. elections. In EPIC v. IRS I, EPIC sought the release of President Trump’s tax returns. In EPIC v. IRS II, EPIC is seeking the release of related business returns. And in EPIC v. DHS (election cybersecurity), EPIC obtained documents about election security procedures. The case for the release of the Mueller Report is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810 (D.D.C.).