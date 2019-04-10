Federal legislation introduced on Wednesday would require companies to conduct impact assessments to determine if their algorithms are "inaccurate, unfair, biased, or discriminatory." The Algorithmic Accountability Act is sponsored by Sen. Ron Wyden, Rep. Yvette Clarke, and Sen. Corey Booker. EPIC supports algorithmic transparency, which can reduce bias and help ensure fairness in automated decisionmaking. EPIC previously urged Congress to require "Algorithmic Fairness Assessments" before automated decision tools are adopted. Last year, EPIC proposed the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence as the basis for federal legislation. The Guidelines have been endorsed by more than 250 experts and 60 organizations in 40 countries. Both the GDPR and the Council of Europe Privacy Convention require algorithmic accountability.