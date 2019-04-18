An extensively redacted version of the Mueller Report released today reveals that Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was much greater than previously known. The Special Counsel's investigation found that the "Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion." The Report details Russia's hacking of US political organizations and a large-scale social media disinformation campaign. The Report also reveals that Russia breached the computers of election officials in Florida. The Report confirms that members of the Trump family and the Trump presidential campaign enthusiastically retweeted Russian propaganda. But much in the report is still secret. The Attorney General has withheld information on more than 170 pages of the 448 page report. EPIC is currently suing for the public release of the complete Mueller Report in EPIC v. Department of Justice, No. 19-810 (D.D.C.). A hearing is scheduled in federal district court on May 2.