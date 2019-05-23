Senator Richard Blumenthal, Representative Jan Schakowksy, Human Rights Watch China Director Sophie Richardson, and MIT Media Lab Director Joi Ito will receive the 2019 EPIC Champion of Freedom Award. The EPIC award is given annually to individuals who have helped safeguard the right of privacy, promote open government, and protect democratic values with courage and integrity. Past recipients include Representative Justin Amash, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Senator Kamala Harris, Garry Kasparov, Senator Patrick Leahy, Edward Snowden, and Judge Patricia Wald. The EPIC Awards dinner will take place on June 5 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. The event is open to the public and tickets are still available.