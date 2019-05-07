EPIC today settled a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against Customs and Border Protection. EPIC sought records about the agency's Biometric Entry-Exit program for use at US borders. As a result of the lawsuit, EPIC obtained the "Southwest Border Pedestrian Field Test" concerning the use of iris imaging and facial recognition. The report revealed that the technology did not perform operational matching at a "satisfactory" level. Relying on the documents obtained in the case, EPC has told Congress that facial recognition should be suspended until privacy safeguards are established. Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Mike Lee (R-UT) have also called for the suspension of the CBP program.