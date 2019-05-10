For the first time, the United Nations Human Rights Committee has asked the U.S. to report about consumer privacy protections. This is part of an annual review of compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The Human Rights Committee asked the U.S. to explain what measures it has taken "to combat the interference of non-State organizations, such as Facebook, in privacy rights, including but not limited to the enforcement of judicial orders, the enactment of comprehensive privacy laws and the creation of a data protection authority." In comments to the Committee, EPIC raised concerns about the need to protect individuals against violations of the right to privacy by non-state actors, including private firms. EPIC also recently submitted comments to the UN on the surveillance industry.