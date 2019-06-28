Speaking at the G-20 Summit in Japan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for the European Commission to propose comprehensive regulation for artificial intelligence. "It will be the job of the next Commission to deliver something so that we have regulation similar to the General Data Protection Regulation that makes it clear that artificial intelligence serves humanity," Chancellor Merkel said. EPIC recently urged the U.S government to implement the OECD Principles on Artificial Intelligence and the Universal Guidelines for AI as standards for U.S. AI policy. Over 250 experts and 60 organizations, representing more than 40 countries have endorsed the Universal Guidelines, which are intended to maximize the benefits of AI, to minimize the risk, and to ensure the protection of human rights.