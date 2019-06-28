In an amicus brief, joined by 31 legal scholars and technical experts, EPIC has asked a federal court to stop Georgia’s use of Direct Recording Electronic voting machines. Experts in election security have shown that DREs are insecure, vulnerable to attack, fail to provide a paper trail that enables auditing, and subject vote tallies to manipulation by remote adversaries. DREs systems also undermine the secret ballot as particular voters could be linked to particular votes. EPIC told the court, “the continued use of these systems poses a direct threat to personal privacy, election integrity, and democratic institutions.” In 2016, EPIC published "The Secret Ballot at Risk: Recommendations for Protecting Democracy," highlighting the importance of the secret ballot for American democracy.. The case is Curling v. Raffensperger.