Earlier this week, the House Homeland Security Committee held a closed-door roundtable briefing on the use of facial recognition technology by the Department of Homeland Security. The Committee met with privacy and civil liberties advocates, including EPIC Senior Counsel, Jeramie Scott. Mr. Scott highlighted EPIC's Freedom of Information Act work related to the use of face recognition at airports. Documents obtained by EPIC, and featured at Buzzfeed, revealed significant flaws in the technology. EPIC highlighted these problems in comments to the agency and an op-ed. Speaking to Members of Congress, Mr. Scott recommended that the facial recognition program to be suspended, and pointed to the recent breach of photos and other sensitive information collected by the agency.