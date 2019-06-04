The Justice Department, in a court filing on Monday, has failed to justify the agency's decision to withhold extensive material from EPIC contained in the Mueller Report. Without providing any specific details, the Justice Department simply asserted that it need not disclose information to the public beyond what it previously published. Notably, the Justice Department does not claim executive privilege in EPIC's Freedom of Information Act case, even though President Trump has asserted that privilege to withhold the complete Mueller Report from Congress. EPIC will file an opposition to the Justice Department's filing on June 24. EPIC is simultaneously seeking extensive records from the Special Counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. EPIC's case to obtain the public release of the complete Mueller Report is EPIC v. Department of Justice, No. 19-810 (D.D.C).