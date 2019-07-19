EPIC organized a coalition letter to Senator Blackburn (R-TN) and Senator Feinstein (D-CA), urging them to work with consumer and privacy groups in the newly formed Senate Judiciary tech task force. Yesterday Blackburn held a closed-door session with representatives from tech companies, including Snap and Mozilla. The coalition letter said "We need you to pursue an open and inclusive process that ensures that meetings are held in public, that a record is established, and that the voices of consumers are heard." The groups also said "the United States needs comprehensive, baseline federal legislation" and "an independent data protection agency." The groups concluded, "We can no longer let industry groups and ineffective agencies decide how much privacy Americans may have."