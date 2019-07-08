This week EPIC Senior Counsel Alan Butler will appear before the Court of Justice for the European Union in the case Data Protection Commissioner v. Facebook. The case, known as "Schrems 2.0." follows the European Court's landmark decision in Schrems v. DPC striking down the "Safe Harbor" arrangement and leading to the creation of the "Privacy Shield." The current case considers whether the transfer of personal data to the U.S. using standard contract clauses violates the fundamental rights of Europeans. At issue is Section 702 of the FISA Amendments Act and Executive Order 12333. EPIC's Butler will provide the Court with expert analysis on U.S. surveillance law. EPIC is a party to the case, along with Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems. EPIC also recently filed a brief with the European Court of Human Rights in Big Brother Watch v. UK, arguing that the Human Rights Court should review UK-U.S. intelligence transfers in assessing UK bulk surveillance. That case will be heard July 10th.