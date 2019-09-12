EPIC Advisory Board Member Professor Anne Washington today testified at a hearing on "The Future of Identity in Financial Services: Threats, Challenges, and Opportunities." Professor Washington said "Ignoring AI exceptions in financial services risks excluding many in our society because they are outliers from expectations...By baking privacy, security, and usability into the design of our AI systems, we can build a more responsible and ethical data environment." EPIC supports algorithmic transparency which would reduce bias and help ensure fairness in automated decisionmaking. EPIC proposed the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence as the basis for federal legislation. The Universal Guidelines have been endorsed by more than 250 experts and 60 organizations in 40 countries. EPIC has recently published the "AI Policy Sourcebook," containing the Universal Guidelines and other AI policy framework.