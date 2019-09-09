EPIC has released a detailed analysis of the privacy bills in Congress. According to EPIC, Senator Ed Markey's Privacy Bill of Rights ranks #1. EPIC's report — Grading on a Curve: Privacy Legislation in the 116th Congress -- reviews recent developments, sets out a model bill, and assesses pending legislation. The EPIC Report finds that many of the bills in Congress lack the basic elements of a privacy law, such as an opportunity for individuals to enforce their rights. The EPIC report strongly recommends creation of a federal data protection agency. EPIC President Marc Rotenberg said, "There are shortcomings with all of the bills, but Senator Markey's is clearly the best." [Press Release]