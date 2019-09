The White House Budget for 2020 emphasizes privacy and ethics in AI Research and Development. The budget recommends "broad, multidisciplinary research in security and privacy," but actual funding levels remain unclear. In 1989, the Human Genome Project set aside 18 million dollars annually to examine Ethical, Legal, and Social Implications. Strategic priorities from the 2016 National Privacy Research Strategy will be carried forward. EPIC has recently published the "AI Policy Sourcebook," containing public policy frameworks for Artificial Intelligence.