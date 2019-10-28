A new report from the Axon AI and Policing Technology Ethics Board details problems with automated license plate readers, including the disproportionate impact on communities of color and the long-term tracking of innocent drivers. The Axon report recommends public review prior to use of license plate readers. The report also recommends that license plate reader alerts should not be sufficient grounds to stop a vehicle. EPIC made a similar recommendation in an amicus brief for the U.S. Supreme Court for Kansas v. Glover, arguing against traffic stops based solely on alerts that a registered owner's license is suspended. EPIC previously obtained documents about the extensive use of license plate readers by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. EPIC's Senior Counsel Jeramie Scott has warned about the risk of mass surveillance with technologies such as license plate readers.