California Attorney General Announces Rulemaking on California Privacy Law
The California Attorney General, Xavier Becerra, announced today a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Action for the California Consumer Privacy Act. The proposed regulations will "establish procedures to facilitate consumers’ new rights under the CCPA and provide guidance to businesses for how to comply.” The California Attorney General held several public forums about the proposed regulations, and will hold four more public hearings to provide interested parties with an opportunity to comment. The deadline to submit written comments is December 6, 2019. A recent report from EPIC on privacy legislation in Congress notes that some lawmakers are seeking to preempt strong consumer privacy laws in states such as California.