EPIC joined a coalition of organizations calling for Congress to reform Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act amidst debate over whether to reauthorize related authorities which are about to expire. The letter follows release of FISA Court rulings that FBI violated the law when it searched for information about Americans in communications intercepted for foreign intelligence purposes. The Court also required the agency use new safeguards. The coalition letter urges Congress to prohibit these "backdoor searches" and calls for an end to "abouts" collection - a broad surveillance technique involving collection of communications that are not to or from a surveillance target. In January 2018, as the result of a FOIA lawsuit EPIC obtained a report explaining how the FBI searches of Americans' data collected under the 702 program.