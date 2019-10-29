In a statement to the House Commerce Committee, EPIC recommended reauthorization of the SAFE WEB Act and federal baseline privacy legislation. "The Safe WEB Act should be reauthorized - cross-border enforcement and cooperation is critical for effective protection of US consumers. But it is just as critical for effective protection that Congress enact a comprehensive baseline privacy legislation and establish a U.S Data Protection Agency," EPIC said in advance of the hearing. EPIC's recent report, Grading on a Curve: Privacy Legislation in the 116th Congress, sets out the key elements of a privacy law. EPIC previously testified before both the House Commerce Committee and the Senate Commerce Committee on the SAFE WEB Act.