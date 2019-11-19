AI algorithmic transparency Artificial Intelligence
At Council of Europe, EPIC's Rotenberg Urges Focus on AI and Human Rights
Speaking to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, EPIC's Marc Rotenberg urged democratic nations to move forward a policy framework for AI that safeguards human rights. "You cannot afford to wait," said Mr. Rotenberg, describing the work of EPIC to establish algorithmic accountability. In the past few years, EPIC has promoted Algorithmic Transparency, supported the Universal Guidelines for AI, and published the first reference book on AI policy. EPIC has also challenged the secrecy of the US National Commission on AI and urged the recognition of AI policy frameworks to regulate the use of AI techniques.