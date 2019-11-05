Representatives Eshoo and Lofgren have introduced the Online Privacy Act, a comprehensive framework for data protection in the United States. The bill would establish a data protection agency, create meaningful privacy safeguards for consumers, and hold companies accountable for the collection and use of personal data. The bill is based on Fair Information Practices and includes a provision on algorithmic accountability. "The Online Privacy Act sets out strong rights for Internet users, promotes innovation, and establishes a data protection agency. This is the bill that Congress should enact,” EPIC Policy Director Caitriona Fitzgerald said in a statement. EPIC's legislative report graded the Online Privacy Act the #1 privacy bill in Congress.