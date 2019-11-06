Today, EPIC filed a complaint with the FTC alleging that recruiting company HireVue has committed unfair and deceptive practices in violation of the FTC Act. EPIC charged that HireVue falsely denies it uses facial recognition. EPIC also said the company failed to comply with baseline standards for AI decision-making, such as the OECD AI Principles and the Universal Guidelines for AI. The company purports to evaluate a job applicant's qualifications based upon their appearance by means of an opaque, proprietary algorithm. EPIC has brought many similar consumer privacy complaints to the FTC, including a complaint on Facebook's facial recognition practices that contributed to the FTC's 2019 settlement with Facebook. Last year EPIC also asked the FTC to investigate the Universal Tennis Rating system, a secret technique for scoring high school athletes.