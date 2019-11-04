EPIC to Congress: Protect U.S. Consumer Data from Foreign Adversaries
In a statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, EPIC urged lawmakers to pass legislation to safeguard consumer data from foreign adversaries. Prior to a hearing on "How Corporations and Big Tech Leave Our Data Exposed to Criminals, China, and Other Bad Actors," EPIC explained that "U.S. businesses, with their vast collections of personal data, remain the target of cyber-attack by criminals and foreign adversaries." EPIC warned the Senate about foreign access to consumer data in testimony over two years ago. EPIC's recent report, Grading on a Curve: Privacy Legislation in the 116th Congress, sets out the key elements of a privacy law, including federal baseline legislation and the creation of a Data Protection Agency.