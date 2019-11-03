In a New York Times article, consumer advocate Ralph Nader endorsed the creation of a data protection agency. Nader told the Times that the U.S. needs a "new agency when the abuse pattern is so expansive that the authority in the existing agencies is obsolete and inadequate.” Rashid Robinson, President of Color of Change, said "We need to have a new data protection agency, an agency that examines the social, ethical impact of high-risk data practices.” EPIC and consumer groups have urged Congress to establish a data protection agency. EPIC has long advocated for a U.S. Data Protection Agency, noting that the United States is one of the few democracies in the world that does not have a federal data protection agency.