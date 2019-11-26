Ranking Member Cantwell, and Senators Schatz, Klobuchar, and Markey have introduced the Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act, a strong framework for data protection. The bill is based on Fair Information Practices and includes a private right of action so individuals can enforce their rights. The Act would also establish new standards for algorithmic accountability. The bill follows a framework recently announced by Senate Democrats for data protection and privacy. "The Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act is outstanding. The bill gives consumers meaningful rights, holds companies accountable, and protects stronger state safeguards. With the addition of a data protection agency, the bill would establish a comprehensive approach for privacy protection for the U.S.,” EPIC Policy Director Caitriona Fitzgerald said in a statement. EPIC's legislative report graded the Consumer Online Privacy Rights Act an A-. The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on privacy legislation on December 4.