Today the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ordered both Facebook and the FTC to file replies to EPIC's amicus brief and sur-replies to EPIC's motion to intervene in United States v. Facebook. The case concerns the proposed settlement between the FTC and Facebook for violations of consumer privacy. EPIC argued, "This Court should not adopt the proposed Consent Decree because the parties have not established that it would be fair, adequate, reasonable, appropriate, or consistent with the public interest.” EPIC explained that the proposed settlement “largely mirrors the preexisting Consent Order from 2012. There are few new obligations on the company that would limit the collection and use of personal data, nor will there be any significant changes in business practices.” EPIC noted, the "Commission also seems entirely unconcerned by Facebook’s planned integration of the personal data of WhatsApp users even though this would violate representations both firms previously made to the Commission.” Through a Freedom of Information Act Request, EPIC has uncovered more than 29,000 complaints against Facebook currently pending at the Commission.