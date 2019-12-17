EPIC and a coalition of organizations led by Fight for the Future issued a product warning for Amazon Ring devices, the neighborhood surveillance system posing as a doorbell. The Ring devices have been hacked to initiate conversations with children, leaked user WiFi passwords, assisted ICE with deportations, and used in racially discriminatory profiling. Five prominent Senators have demanded that Amazon provide information about Ring's facial recognition techniques. EPIC has recently launched a campaign to Ban Face Surveillance worldwide.