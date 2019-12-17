EPIC, Coalition Issue Warning About Amazon Ring

EPIC and a coalition of organizations led by Fight for the Future issued a product warning for Amazon Ring devices, the neighborhood surveillance system posing as a doorbell. The Ring devices have been hacked to initiate conversations with children, leaked user WiFi passwords, assisted ICE with deportations, and used in racially discriminatory profiling. Five prominent Senators have demanded that Amazon provide information about Ring's facial recognition techniques. EPIC has recently launched a campaign to Ban Face Surveillance worldwide.

December 17, 2019| Share:

« Inspector General's Report Highlights Need for FISA Reforms | Main | Mary Stone Ross Joins EPIC »

Share this page:

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.
EPIC Mueller Report book
US Needs a Data Protection Agency