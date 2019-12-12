The Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue (TACD) and the Heinrich Boll Stiftung Foundation published a new report on the privacy practices of Amazon, Netflix, and Spotify in the EU and the US. "Privacy in the EU and US: Consumer experiences across three global platforms" revealed that the companies provided less protection to US users, and that none of the companies complied fully with GDPR. The report recommends "baseline federal data protection and privacy law that does not pre-empt stronger state privacy protections and that creates an independent data protection agency." EPIC's recent report on federal privacy legislation Grading on a Curve: Privacy Legislation in the 116th Congress evaluates federal privacy bills. EPIC has called for comprehensive baseline, federal legislation and the creation of a data protection agency.