The U.S. Supreme Court announced that it will consider President Trump's appeals to block subpoenas by Congressional committees and the Manhattan District attorney for his financial records, including tax returns.The Second Circuit rejected the President's attempt to block a grand jury subpoena, finding "no support" for the argument "that a President's private and non‐privileged documents may be absolutely shielded from judicial scrutiny." EPIC previously sought public release of President Trump's tax returns in EPIC v. IRS, arguing that disclosure was necessary to correct numerous factual misstatements made by the President. In EPIC v. IRS II, EPIC is currently seeking "offers-in-compromise" and related tax records of President Trump and his businesses.