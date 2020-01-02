Congress has passed the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act of 2019. The TRACED Act establishes penalties for certain robocalls and requires voice service provide to develop call authentication technologies. The FCC will develop rules to limit unwanted calls or texts from a caller using an unauthenticated number. EPIC has long advocated for stronger regulations surrounding robocalls. EPIC provided expert analysis to Congress, submitted numerous comments to the FCC, and filed multiple amicus briefs in appellate courts emphasizing the need to limit robocalls.