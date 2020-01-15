EPIC has urged Congress to implement the OECD Principles on AI and adopt the Universal Guidelines of AI. In a statement in advance of a hearing on "Industries of the Future," EPIC also highlighted the White Houses's Guidance for AI Regulation, and urged the Senate to prioritize public participation and democratic values. Senator Roger Wicker's (R-MS) bill, the "Industries of the Future Act," would promote government investment in research and development and create a government Council to advise the Office of Science and Technology Policy on future industries, including artificial intelligence. EPIC has long advocated for transparency and public participation in AI policymaking. EPIC successfully sued the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence to ensure public access to agency records. EPIC recently filed a complaint with the FTC alleging that recruiting company HireVue fails to comply with baseline standards for AI decision-making. EPIC also sued the DOJ to uncover documents about the use of algorithms in the criminal justice system.