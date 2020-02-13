In a letter to school administrators, EPIC joined Fight for the Future and over 40 organizations opposing the use of facial recognition technology in schools. The coalition stated that facial recognition is an "invasive and biased technology that violates the rights of students and faculty and has no place in educational institutions." EPIC launched a campaign and resource page to ban face surveillance globally. The Public Voice declaration has the support of over 100 organizations and many leading experts across 30 plus countries. EPIC has also called on the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board to suspend face surveillance systems across the federal government.