EPIC has joined 44 civil liberties organizations in endorsing the Safeguarding Americans' Private Records Act of 2020 (S. 3242 / H.R. 5675), sponsored By Senator Wyden [D-OR] and, in the House, Rep. Lofgren [D-CA]. The bills would repeal the NSA's bulk telephone surveillance program, establish a warrant requirement for location data and internet browsing history, increase transparency, and strengthen the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board. EPIC recently advised Congress to reform Section 702 of FISA and to sunset Section 215 of the Patriot Act.