EPIC Seeks Regulation of AI, Petitions Federal Trade Commission
Today EPIC filed a petition with the Federal Trade Commission for a rulemaking "concerning the use of artificial intelligence." The EPIC petition follows two recent EPIC complaints about the use of AI for employment screening and the secret scoring of young athletes. EPIC noted that several FTC Commissioners have called for updated regulations to address the challenges of Artificial Intelligence. EPIC pointed to the recent OMB Guidance for Regulation of Artificial Intelligence in support of the FTC rulemaking. EPIC also publishes the AI Policy Sourcebook, the first reference book on AI policy.