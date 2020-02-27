The FTC has published "Privacy & Data Security Update for 2019." The FTC report summarizes the enforcement actions the agency pursued last year, including the proposed settlement with Facebook. EPIC challenged the settlement, arguing that the "Court should not adopt the proposed Consent Decree because the parties have not established that it would be fair, adequate, reasonable, appropriate, or consistent with the public interest." EPIC also uncovered 29,000 complaints against Facebook, currently pending at the FTC. The Court required the FTC and Facebook to respond to EPIC's objections. EPIC and other consumer organizations have many privacy complaints currently pending at the FTC that the Commission has failed to pursue. EPIC recently filed complaints with the FTC on HireVue and Airbnb for unfair and deceptive uses of AI.