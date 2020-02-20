A report released by the Administrative Conference of the US with Stanford and NYU explores the use of Artificial Intelligence techniques by 142 Federal Agencies. According to the report, law enforcement agencies are most likely to use AI. The report "Government by Algorithm: Artificial Intelligence in Federal Administrative Agencies" cites documents obtained by EPIC in the FOIA lawsuit EPIC v. CBP. In that case, EPIC obtained document from the federal agent that revealed problems with biometric identification. EPIC has recommended the Universal Guidelines for AI to guide the government's use of AI and EPIC recently petitioned the Federal Trade Commission to establish regulations for the use of AI in commerce.