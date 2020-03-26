The Department of Homeland Security announced that the agency is extending the REAL ID enforcement deadline to October 1, 2021. DHS plans to publish a notice of the new deadline in the Federal Register in the coming days. The REAL ID Act requires states to gather certain personal data and issue documents that comply with federal standards. The failure to have a REAL ID-compliant document can restrict the freedom to travel. EPIC, along with a broad coalition, opposed REAL ID because it created a de facto national identity system and has exposed Americans to data breaches. Criminal hackers compromised the authenticating documents in state DMVs including Oregon, North Carolina, and California. EPIC has urged the DHS to limit the data collection and ensure transparency and accountability in implementing REAL ID.