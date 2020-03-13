EPIC has announced the newest members of the EPIC Advisory Board. They are Joy Buolamwini, Professor Margot Kaminski, Professor Kate Klonick, Professor William McGeveran, Professor Priscilla Regan, Rashida Richardson, and Vivian Schiller. The EPIC Advisory Board is a distinguished group of experts in law, technology, and public policy who contribute to EPIC's work on privacy and civil liberties. The publication of the EPIC Advisory Board members are available at the EPIC Bookstore. Press Release.