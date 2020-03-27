EPIC President Marc Rotenberg has endorsed a statement of German privacy experts that emphasizes, "even in the corona crisis, personal rights remain - in the words of the German Federal Constitutional Court - 'an elementary functional condition of a free and democratic society based on the ability of its citizens to act and participate.'" The experts state, "data protection demands data minimisation, ensuring that data is used for specific purposes only and that measures and any new legal powers are clearly limited in time." The statement also calls attention to "principles and guidelines on data protection in the Corona crisis." The statement was organized by Peter Schaar, Chairman of the European Academy for Freedom of Information and Data Protection (EAID) and the former Federal Data Protection Commissioner for Germany.