EPIC, joined by other organizations, submitted comments to the FAA regarding the agency's proposed rule for drone IDs. EPIC urged the FAA to require real-time public access to drone ID information. EPIC also recommended that the FAA provide privacy protections for recreational users and conduct a privacy impact assessment of the risks associated with drone surveillance. In 2015, EPIC wrote "Drones should be required to broadcast their registration information to allow members of the public" to easily identify the operator and to determine the location, purpose, and surveillance capabilities of the drone. The European Union has established a drone regulation similar to the one EPIC has recommend the FAA to adopt. The Interior Department recently grounded Chinese-made drones, warning of surveillance risks.