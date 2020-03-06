EPIC has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to several government agencies seeking records about the government's use of Clearview AI technology. Clearview AI permits law enforcement agencies to conduct suspicionless searches of people in public spaces. The company scraped billions of facial images, without permission, from websites, including Facebook, Youtube, Venmo, and Twitter. Clearview's recently stolen client list revealed that the company has sold its surveillance technology to more than 2,200 law enforcement and government agencies, and companies across 27 countries. EPIC, and more than a hundred organizations, have called for a moratorium on facial recognition technology.