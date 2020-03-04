EPIC has obtained a more documents from the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. The records obtained by EPIC show that the AI Commission was aware of work on algorithmic transparency and AI bias. But the Commission's recent report to Congress did not endorse these recommendations, instead criticizing EU privacy law and calling for greater "government access to data on Americans." The Commission's disclosure follows a court ruling in EPIC v. AI Commission that the Commission is subject to the FOIA. Before issuing its report, the AI Commission held regular secret meetings with tech firms and defense contractors but did not gather opinions from the American public. EPIC is also litigating to enforce Commission's obligation to hold open meetings.