A new poll from Gallup and the Knight Foundation found that the majority of Americans do not want political campaigns to micro-target digital ads. Democrats (69%), independents (72%), and Republicans (75%) said that internet companies should not provide information about users to political campaigns for online advertisements. 59% said Internet companies should disclose who paid for political ads, how much they cost, and to whom the ads are targeted. EPIC Consumer Protection Counsel Christine Bannan testified at an FEC hearing in 2018 and urged the Commission to promulgate rules to mandate the source of online political ads, comparable to the rule for print and broadcast publications.