Privacy International has created a resource to track the privacy implications of the various responses to the Coronavirus by tech companies, governments, and international agencies. Some responses to the pandemic involve mass surveillance and locational tracking that impact on privacy and human rights. For example, Israel plans to use cellphone data for contact tracing and a U.S. company Athena Security has proposed mass surveillance for temperature monitoring. U.S. Senators have written to the Federal Trade Commission and the White House expressing concern over the privacy implications of the Administration's plan to allow Google to establish a virus screening website for COVID-19.