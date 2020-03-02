The U.S. Supreme Court announced today it will consider a Freedom of Information Act case about the government's attempts to withhold documents from the public under the "deliberative process" exemption. In U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services v. Sierra Club, a federal appeals court ordered a federal agency to produce agency documents about a proposed regulation concerning endangered species. The Ninth Circuit held that the documents were not "predecisional." EPIC frequently litigates Freedom of Information Act cases to challenge the government withhold public records. EPIC is currently litigating for the release of the complete Mueller Report.