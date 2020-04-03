In response to EPIC's Freedom of Information Act request to the Justice Department for information about the use of location data, including cell phone records, to counter the pandemic the DOJ wrote there are no "responsive records." EPIC had asked for "all legal memos, analysis, communications, and guidance documents, in the possession of the Department of Justice, concerning the collection or use of GPS data and cell phone location data for public health surveillance." The DOJ forwarded EPIC's request to its Office of Legal Counsel to see if responsive records exist in that office. EPIC will continue to seek information about the DOJ's views on the use of location data, and particularly phone records. After 9-11, the Justice Department supported the warrantless surveillance of Americans, a program that was later terminated after the New York Times broke the story, and EPIC pursued a FOIA lawsuit and then a Supreme Court petition.