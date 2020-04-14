EPIC sent an urgent Freedom of Information Act request to the Commerce Department today, seeking records about Secretary Wilbur Ross's decision to delay the 2020 Census reporting deadlines. In a statement this week Commerce Secretary Ross and the Census Bureau Director asked Congress for a four-month delay to "deliver final apportionment counts" that would be used in congressional redistricting. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, said that the administration is "stonewalling in providing information" that is "vital in assessing" the proposed extension. In a 2018 letter to Congress, EPIC said "the Census is an essential part of understanding the changing demographics in America. The census helps ensure evidence-based policy decisions and census data is the source of much political and economic planning in the United States."