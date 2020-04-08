EPIC has filed an urgent FOIA request for a memo outlining a nationwide COVID-19 surveillance system sought by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. According to POLITICO, the memo describes "a national coronavirus surveillance system to give the government a near real-time view of where patients are seeking treatment and for what, . . . .” In a statement, Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) said that the administration is not "capable of creating or maintaining a massive health data network in a manner that doesn’t undermine our fundamental right to privacy.” EPIC is pursuing FOIA requests with the Department of Justice and other federal agencies about efforts to track and monitor Americans during the pandemic.