EPIC has filed an urgent FOIA request to obtain information about a system, proposed by Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, to track COVID patients who are given experimental drug therapies. Oracle's "COVID-19 Therapeutic Learning System" urges healthcare companies to provide sensitive health information to Oracle. President Trump recently stated that federal agencies will be able to access data from the system. Ellison proposed a national identity card after the attacks on the United States on 9-11. Congress rejected that plan and made clear that L[national identification systems are not authorized] in the United States. EPIC has also filed FOIA requests to the Department of Justice and other federal agencies concerning the tracking and monitoring of Americans during the pandemic.